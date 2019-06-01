Star Farrugia looks back on her reign as Miss Gibraltar 2018

Tonight Miss Gibraltar 2018 Star Farrugia will crown her successor at this year’s pageant. The pageant held at the Special Olympics Sports Hall will see eight contestants vie for the crown. Miss Farrugia told the Chronicle about some of the great memories she has made over the past year.

For Star Farrugia her year as Miss Gibraltar 2018 has marked a year of growing, learning and having fun.

Miss Farrugia won the title last year during the pageant held at Grand Battery House and now looks forward to letting another young woman have the opportunity to represent Gibraltar both at home and abroad.



The year has seen her attend local cultural events as well as travel to China to represent Gibraltar at Miss World 2018.

“Ever since I was crowned I have had feelings of excitement, because I have had so much to do,” Miss Farrugia said.

Over the year has organised some charity events during her reign, raising some money for mental health charity Clubhouse Gibraltar.

“I’ve attended charity events and raised a bit of money for Clubhouse, and I organised a spinning class and a zumba class,” she said.

“I linked the active events to mental health which I think is very important. Even after Miss Gibraltar raising money for charity is something that I want to continue to do.”

“It is something that I have fairly enjoyed and I will definitely have more time on my hands as well. Miss Gibraltar has given me a great opportunity to meet new people so I have more contacts.”

As part of her Miss Gibraltar journey, Miss Farrugia had to opportunity to meet people from many different cultures during her participation in Miss World.

“My highlight has been Miss World,” Miss Farrugia said.

“I know it sounds really cliché, but I didn’t expect it to be that amazing. You grow in confidence and travelling all the way China on your own helps you mature.”

“You get to meet so many people from different places.”

“Learning about so many cultures, that was so interesting and every day I would have lots of different conversations where I would learn about the different cultures. We’re all the same but at the same time so different.”

“I hope to meet a lot of them in the future as well.”

The bonds she made at Miss World have stayed strong and next year she plans to meet her Miss World friends in London.

“I have made really close friends, and although people don’t think it I am a really shy person,” she said.

“Going to Miss World definitely helped with that. I can now walk into any room and make conversation with anyone.”

Tonight marks the end of her Miss Gibraltar journey and the start of the next chapter of her life.

“It will be a little upsetting that I won’t be the current Miss Gibraltar again,” Miss Farrugia said.

“I am so ready for another person to experience what I have experienced. I think I am really excited for the next Miss Gibraltar to go through what I have gone through.”

“The journey is different for every Miss Gibraltar, but I am excited to see what her journey will be like.”

Miss Farrugia has attended some of the rehearsals and met the eight contestants in this year’s pageant.

“They are all so lovely,” she said.

She jokingly advises that the next Miss Gibraltar buy a diary to stay on top of all the events.

“Get a diary, because you definitely have a lot of things to remember and stay organised,” Miss Farrugia said.

“Most importantly be yourself, be confident and work hard. Give it your all. You only have one year so do as much as you can and meet as many people as you can.”

“Try to be the best version of yourself and grow from this experience.”

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

