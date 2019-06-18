Our sporting heroes – exhibition and supplement

L-R: GCS CEO Seamus Byrne, Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja, former Chronicle Deputy Editor Alice Mascarenhas, Chronicle Editor Brian Reyes, GCS Cultural Development Officer Davina Barbara and GCS Library Manager and Art Collection Custodian Kimberley Pecino.

A retrospective exhibition of Gibraltar’s participation at the Island Games will be launched this evening at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

The exhibition curated by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Chronicle features photographs, video, memorabilia and press cuttings.

Pick up a copy of today’s print edition for a special pull out supplement on the Island Games 1987-2017.

