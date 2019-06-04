Spanish police seize six tonnes of cannabis resin

Nearly six tonnes of cannabis resin were seized in a major drug operation in the Campo de Gibraltar in which 14 individuals were arrested.

This took place following a long-standing investigation called “Plan Meridional” where over 50 police officers were involved in a search across five separate locations.

As a result, the Policía Nacional were also able to seize over one kilo of cocaine, 10 marijuana plants, ammunition, various mobile phones and over €1,000 in cash.

In a statement to the press, the Spanish police said the investigation began after they became aware of a gang that was bringing in large quantities of cannabis resin into Spain.

They drugs were transported in launches to Malaga and the San Roque coastline.

One man was arrested and some 600 kilos was found hidden in various locations in the mountains.

Officers also found a hideout with some 3,600 kilos of cannabis resin near the motorway that connects Estepona to Algeciras.

The Policía Nacional said: “This was a structured criminal organisation, and despite earlier arrests it did not cease its illicit activity.”

In the latest incident, officers seized an additional 1,500 kilos of cannabis resin that was being transported.

The investigation remains open and police have not ruled out further arrests.

Photo is from the archive.