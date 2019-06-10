Advertisement

Seb hitting the right strokes

Golf – Sebastian Desoisa, Gibraltar’s young starlet in the golfing world has been hit the right strokes once more, this time becoming the only player to go four under in the first day of the “II Puntuable Zonal Juvenil Nacional” in Spain. Competing against fifty other boys in his category from Andalucia Seb finished runner up after the two-day event held in La Estancia golf Sancti Petri. He competed in the 14 and under category finishing +1 after the two days, finishing with the lowest score on the first day.

