The search is on for a new Governor

The UK Government yesterday opened applications for the post of Governor of Gibraltar, seeking an “outstanding individual” to succeed Lieutenant General Edward Davis at “a pivotal time” for the Rock and its citizens.

The job advert comes as the serving Governor of Gibraltar, Lt Gen Edward Davis, is set to step down from the role early next year after serving as the Queen’s representative on the Rock for over three years.

The advert for his successor makes clear that the position will have a “major focus on Brexit”, with the Governor playing a “core role” working with the Chief Minister to understand the implications for Gibraltar and ensure that the UK Government understands Gibraltar’s needs.

Lindsay Appleby, Director-General EU Exit at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, said in the application pack: “The role of Governor is unique in public service.”

Advertisement

“It is high-profile and highly political. It is demanding, but rewarding.”

During that time, Lt Gen Davis and his wife Lorraine have forged close links across the community, an aspect of the role that was highlighted for prospective applicants.

“The Governor needs the ability to build networks, gain access and form trusted relationships to promote Gibraltar’s interests,” Mr Appleby said in the pack.

The Governor is also required to have “…excellent judgement to be able to identify strategic opportunities to strengthen relationships, uphold British values and make the right policy decisions.”

Security issues remain a strategic priority, the job description added.

The candidate pack attached to the advert read: “An effective Governor will lead with authority and show a genuine interest in the people, economy and society of Gibraltar, working with community leaders to promote a diverse and inclusive society: from encouraging more female Gibraltar students to consider a career in Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths, to discussing the implications of Blockchain for the Gibraltar economy with the Chamber of Commerce, to hosting the Gibraltar Brownies and Guides in the Convent (the Governor’s residence in Gibraltar). The Governor is patron of a number of Gibraltar charities.”

The job description also makes clear that the “traditional and ceremonial aspects of the Governor’s role are important, including as the representative of Her Majesty The Queen in Gibraltar.”

It added: “You will lead a small team, working in collaboration with the Gibraltar Unit in London and relevant teams in MOD, the Treasury and DexEU.”

“You and your team will provide policy advice and guidance in support of UK objectives for Gibraltar.”

“You will also continue the progress made to modernise corporate practices within the Convent and play a full part in the corporate leadership of the Europe Network.”

The closing date for the position is on July 14, and candidates are required to submit a CV, a Statement of Suitability and a separate Candidate Supporting Information form to be considered.

The candidates will be shortlisted and two weeks after the application deadlines interviews will be held toward the end of July.

The job is open to all UK nationals for a term of four years, with yearly salary set at £92,000, with an allowance of up to £30,000 for exceptional candidates.

Advertisement