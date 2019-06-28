Seamus Byrne re-elected as IDO Vice President

Seamus Byrne has been unanimously re-elected as Vice President of the International Dance Organization for a second term.

His responsibilities will continue as Vice-President for public relations and the media.

Mr Byrne was first elected into the IDO Presidium in 2016 and has now been re-elected until 2022.

The IDO Presidium includes three executive positions and seven vice-presidents.

These include Michael Wendt from Germany as President, Prof. Dr Velibor Srdic from Bosnia Herzegovina as Senior Vice President, Kirsten Dan Jensen from Denmark as Executive Secretary, Fiona Johnson Kocjancic from Slovenia, Dr Hana Svelhova from Slovak Republic, Edilio Pagano from Italy, Dr Klaus Hollbacher from Austria, and Andrey Kokoulin from Russia.

On the appointment Mr Byrne said: “I am delighted to have been re-elected as Vice-President of the IDO. I look forward to continue representing Gibraltar for the next three years in this most prestigious World Organization.”

