Sacramento hosts information evening for the Women’s Mentorship Programme

The Ministry of Equality held an information and networking event following the launch of the second cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme last week.

The event, which was open to all those interested in participating in the programme, was attended by over fifty potential mentors/mentees.

Attendees were able to talk to members of the Department of Equality about the programme and had the opportunity to learn first-hand about the experiences of mentors and mentees who participated in the pilot cycle.

A general overview of the programme was also presented through the screening of the Women’s Mentorship Programme video.

Anyone interested in registering for the programme should contact equality@gibraltar.gov.gi. The final deadline for applications is Friday June 7.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I am delighted to have been able to welcome and address so many potential mentors and mentees.”

“This is an exciting and valuable programme. The feedback that we received from the pilot cycle is extremely positive and I would strongly encourage anyone thinking about registering to do so ahead of the closing date this Friday.”

“I am very pleased to be able to say that we already have a number of very highly qualified and experienced mentors who have committed to supporting the programme. I am deeply appreciative of their support and I know that they will be able to contribute very positively to the personal and professional development of their future mentees.”

