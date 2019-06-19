RGP issues warning after jet ski accident

The Royal Gibraltar Police has issued a safety warning after a local man sustained serious injuries when he lost control of his jet ski.

The RGP said: “With the advent of the summer weather and increased waterborne activity, the RGP would like to advise the public of the need to exercise caution when out at sea and take all appropriate safety precautions.”

“It is particularly important to inform someone who can raise the alarm in the event of an accident of your intended whereabouts and expected return time.”

“Beachgoers also need to always carry a means of calling for assistance, bearing in mind that mobile phones may not always have network coverage out at sea.”

Advertisement

This warning was issued after the RGP’s marine section officers saw a local man lose control and fall off his jet ski while on patrol in Eastern Beach.

In a statement, the RGP said the jet ski had been travelling at high speed around one nautical mile from shore when they saw the craft hit a wave.

The police said the rider toppled over and was hit by waves until they saw him lying motionless in the water.

Officers approached the man and saw he was conscious but in extreme pain and he was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement