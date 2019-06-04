Register of Electors published

The Register of Electors for the upcoming Gibraltar Elections was officially published yesterday and can now be viewed in a number of locations across Gibraltar.

The online version can be viewed on www.parliament.gi and will only be available to view for IP addresses in the UK and Gibraltar to “minimise hacking risks”.

Once again, electors can register to vote by postal votes and proxy votes.

This year there will also be a roving team of Parliament staff who will visit the hospital to allow long-term patients to cast their vote.

For the first time, the Register of Electors will remain open up until five days before the day of the general elections to allow voters the time to change or amend any personal details.

The announcement was made by Parliament Clerk, Paul Martinez, who said: “We are empowering as many people as we can by giving as many facilities to allow them to vote.”

Mr Martinez said the proxy vote was first introduced in Gibraltar during the EU referendum and was used once again during the European Elections last month and proved to be popular in Gibraltar.

He explained voters have up to 5pm on the day of the elections to allow for a proxy vote, and encouraged as many people to register for a proxy vote to ensure they can cast their vote.

The Register of Electors can be viewed at Parliament House, the Treasury Building, No. 6 Convent Place, the Post Office, Income Tax Office, Joshua Hassan House, John Mackintosh Hall, Primary Care Centre, St Bernard’s Hospital and the MV Test Centre in Eastern Beach Road.

People who were registered to vote in the European Elections are automatically included in this Register of Electors for the 2019 general elections with the exclusion of EU citizens and Commonwealth citizens.

People interested in registering to vote can do so proving they are a British citizen, British Overseas Territories citizen, British Overseas citizen, British National (Overseas), British protected person, or a British subject under the British Nationality Act 1981, must have the qualifications specified in Section 3 of the Parliament Act and must be aged 18 or older on the date of publication.

Registrations forms are available to pick up from Parliament House or from www.parliament.gi.

Pic by Priya Gulraj

