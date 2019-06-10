Pro-life supporters rally in Casemates

Over 200 supporters attended the ‘Stand up for life’ rally organised Gibraltar Pro Life Movement yesterday at Casemates Square.

Scores of people cheered as Chairperson Karenza Morillo took to the stage, laying out the movement’s beliefs.

Mrs Morillo told supporters that Parliament does not have the power to decide whether people live or die.

She added the “permissive” abortion bill would not be enough for those in the pro-choice camp and, in her speech, encouraged members of parliament to reject the draft legislation.

“We do not want this law in Gibraltar and there is no democratic mandate to do so,” Mrs Morillo said.

Supporters waved signs reading ‘love them both’, ‘Protect life: Stop the bill’, ‘#NotInMyName’ and ‘Gibraltar has spoken’ throughout the hour-long rally.

The event saw speeches from visiting campaigners including Lois McLatchie from ADF International, a faith-based legal advocacy organisation.

Ms McLatchie travelled from Switzerland where she works in the United Nations.

Oxford graduate and devout Christian, Dr Calum Miller, had previously worked locally at St Bernard’s Hospital during his studies.

Both echoed each other’s statements on how Gibraltar should not follow in the footsteps of the UK when it comes to abortion legislation.

The rally also included an awareness stall, videos and local testimonies.

