Prior Park fundraises for local charities

The Prior Park students recently staffed the Plant Stall at the Convent’s annual open day raising money for four local charities.

For the second year running, the school sponsored a large selection of colourful plants and by the end of a busy day more than £300 was raised in support of Prostate Cancer, Gibraltar Community Association, League of Hospital Friends, and the Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry Society of Gibraltar.

“Our volunteer students, Carina, William, Anna, Anmol and Erin, have been amazing in engaging with the public of all ages and sassing quickly how to work as a team, wrapping the plants and giving correct change during busy periods,” said teacher Dr Lnenicek-Allen.

“They indeed made great ambassadors for our school.”

The day was made further special for Dr Lnenicek-Allen after receiving a Governor’s Commemorative Coin in recognition of her dedication to the fundraising plant stall since inception of the Convent Open Day, almost decade ago.

In presenting the medal ‘for excellence’, the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, described Dr Lnenicek-Allen contribution “vital” for continues success of this annual fundraiser.

