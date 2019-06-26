New Rock-shaped protective barriers installed on Main Street

The Government of Gibraltar has replaced the temporary protective ‘Jersey Barriers’ throughout the Town Centre, installing new Rock-shaped barriers in their place.

The new barriers have been installed in Casemates Square and on Main Street, Governor’s Lane and Cloister Ramp.

“This follows the positive deployment of ornate Jersey barrier designs at Chatham Counterguard in November 2018 that were very well received by residents and tourists alike,” the government said in a statement.

“The new Jersey barriers are designed to beautify and enhance the town area, whilst still providing the necessary protection to pedestrians.”

