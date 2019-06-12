New kit for Gibraltar’s Island Games team

Twenty-four days from today Gibraltar kicks-off the Gibraltar 2019 Natwest International Island Games with a brand new red and white kit specifically designed for the occasion.

The new kit is among the many thousands of products, merchandise and equipment that has been received in recent weeks by the organisers who continue apace at delivering a modern sunshine games.

At a launch that took place last week the GIGA presented the new kit which will be worn by Gibraltar’s sports men and women forming Team Gibraltar.

The presentation at the Games Office was attended by athletes to try on the new uniforms and Argus Insurance Company (Europe) Limited, the official sponsor of the Gibraltar kit, as they have been since 2013.

Advertisement

Linda Alvarez, President of the Gibraltar Island Games Association said: “We are very grateful to Argus Insurance for once again being the official sponsor of the Gibraltar kit for this year’s Games. We are now less than a month away and excitement is really building for what will be a very special event in Gibraltar’s sporting history.”

Tyrone Montovio, CEO Argus Insurance said: “Argus is excited to again sponsor Team Gibraltar at the Island Games. We are proud of all the athletes and it is an honour to support them as they represent Gibraltar at an international level. We value the opportunity to serve the community and its athletes through this partnership and we wish them all the best.”

Advertisement