The Gibraltar Government has confirmed the appointment of Glendon Martinez as the new Director for Postal Services at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office.

Mr Martinez has been the CEO of the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau since 1995 and recently successfully applied for this position.

“It is a privilege and honour to take up the position of Director for Postal Services and I look forward to working with the RGPO team to deliver an improved service to Gibraltar,” said Mr Martinez.

“I am excited by the opportunity and determined to work with my colleagues at the RGPO to get better and better in everything we do,” he added.

Minister with responsibility for Postal Services, Albert Isola said; “I am delighted with the appointment of Mr Martinez to this position as he brings significant energy and knowledge to the job.”

“These are challenging times for Postal Services worldwide and it is important to identify the right person to fill this important position as the use of technology and entrepreneurial flair will be critical to the quality of service we provide to the public.”

“I believe Glendon has all the attributes to work well and lead the teams at the RGPO and in time, enhance the services we offer,” he added.

