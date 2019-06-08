Muslim community celebrates Eid Al Fitr

By Kaoula Elandaloussi

Eid-Al-Fitr is one of the major holidays of Islam. It comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan and celebrates the end of the fasting.

The holiday comes on the first day of the 10th month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Because the month of Ramadan is all about fasting, Eid-Al-Fitr is all about not fasting. During Ramadan, we have not eaten while the Sun is in the sky.

On Eid-Al-Fitr, we celebrate the end of Ramadan with all of the community at the mosque starting from 9am with a prayer and our first breakfast together. We are to dress in our new finest clothes, which resembles a clean and new start.

After the special religious service, the focus turns to gift-giving. Children are given many gifts. Women get gifts from their loved ones. Also on this day, people are encouraged to settle feuds or disputes, especially those between family members.

This year’s focus has been our kids whom many of have fasted most of them for the whole month of Ramadan. We wanted to make it special for them, being so young and having the motivation and will power to fast with school and other activities is challenging but yet they have accomplished it.

They as a group made the decision and insisted to fast and ages are between 9 and 12 years of age we are so proud of them.

