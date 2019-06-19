Miss Gibraltar and her princesses collect prizes

The winners of the Miss Gibraltar pageant yesterday received cheques from the Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, as part of their prize money.

Miss Gibraltar 2019, Celine Bolaños, received a cheque worth £1,000 in City Hall.

Her 1st Princess, Janice Sampere, received a cheque for £1,000 and 2nd Princess, Jyza Balban, received a cheque for £500.

Star Farrugia, Miss Gibraltar 2018, received £1,000 from her prize money balance which was to be paid to her on completion of her reign.

Advertisement

Mr Linares wished Miss Bolaños, Miss Sampere and Miss Balban the very best in the year ahead and thanked Miss Farrugia for the work she had done during her year as Miss Gibraltar.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement