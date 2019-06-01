Miss Gibraltar 2019 – meet the contestants

Contestant number one:

FULL NAME: Jyza Balban

AGE: 20

Advertisement

OCCUPATION: Office Junior

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:

First and foremost to put Gibraltar on the map, but most importantly to break the typical stigma of being a Beauty Queen as the majority of people think that it is all about being pretty but in reality, it is so much more than that.

Contestant number two:

FULL NAME: Janelle Busto

AGE: 21

OCCUPATION: Student

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:

I would want to help Gibraltar and the community in any way I can. My aim would be to do my best in representing my beautiful home.

Contestant number three:

FULL NAME: Soraya Garcia

AGE: 18

OCCUPATION: Student

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:

I believe that I would be a good role model for other women and young teenagers. I feel i have the potential to encourage other women to feel happy within themselves and to inspire others to work hard for their goals and dreams no matter what. I believe a pageant is not just about beauty and is open to women of all shapes and size. It is all about learning to support each other throughout the journey.

Contestant number four:

FULL NAME: Victoria Sanguinetti

AGE: 19

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:

Miss Gibraltar would serve as a platform for me to help children who have been abused to overcome their trauma and teach them that we are survivors and not victims. We can overcome and succeed in everything we put our mind to.

Contestant number five:

FULL NAME: Celine Bolaños

AGE: 22

OCCUPATION: Corporate Service Administrator

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:

I would love the opportunity to be able to represent the Beauty and Culture of Gibraltar.

Contestant number six:

FULL NAME: Janice Sampere

AGE: 21

OCCUPATION: Tax Associate

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:

It would be a great privilege and a complete honour with the responsibility to form part of such organisation and be an ambassador for Gibraltar, locally and abroad. I feel that this plays a significant role in raising benevolent and charitable awareness within our community.

Contestant number seven:

FULL NAME: Deanna Palmer

AGE: 22

OCCUPATION: Receptionist

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:

I would enjoy representing our country as well as the experience.

Contestant number eight:

FULL NAME: Daniella Ambrose

AGE: 22

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:

I feel that I can fill the responsibilities as a strong ambassador for Gibraltar. It would be a great

platform for me to express my personality, give me the honour of representing my country and displaying the culture, history and beauty of our unique peninsular to the rest of the world.

I would also relish the opportunity to give back to the community, be it charity events, or other Miss Gibraltar related functions.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement