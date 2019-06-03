Miss Gibraltar 2019 is Celine Bolaños

Cheers and tears of joy were shed as Celine Bolaños was crowned Miss Gibraltar 2019 during Saturday nights pageant.

Miss Bolaños scored a hat trick winning the title of Miss Gibraltar 2019, Best Interview judged by the Gibraltar Chronicle, and Miss Top Model judged by pageant the YDS creative team.

Miss Gibraltar 2018 Star Farrugia crowned her successor Miss Bolaños, marking the start of her yearlong reign.

Just moments after her crowning Miss Bolaños told the Chronicle she was in “complete disbelief”.

“I am so happy and thankful,” she said.

The 22 year old added she was “shocked” to have won the Best Interview award and has thoroughly enjoyed her pageant experience.

“I know that I am taking a lot of good friends from this experience,” Miss Bolaños said.

She is now excited to represent Gibraltar at the Miss World pageant later this year in Thailand.

This year’s Miss Gibraltar pageant was organised under the creative eye of producer Yalta Pons from YDS.

Glitz and goth melded to create an energetic, striking show held in the newly constructed Special Olympics Sports Hall.

The eight contestants opened the show as Rock Queens, striking poses to well known rock hits from bands including the likes of Nirvana.

The pageant was judged by author Janet Hoggarth, fashion designer Rafael Freitas, Miss England 2017 Stephanie Hill, cruise director Joanne Boase and chairman of the judges actor Ben Humphrey.

Presenting the awards to the contestants was the Minister for Culture Steven Linares.

Ultimately it was Janice Sampere who was crowned 1st Princess and Jyza Balban who scooped the title of 2nd Princess.

Miss Friendship was awarded to Daniella Ambrose.

Last year the swimsuit round was axed and in continuing this trend producers YDS decided to eliminate this section of the pageant.

The decision to eradicate the swimsuit round brings the Miss Gibraltar pageant in line with Miss World. The Miss World pageant struck off the swimsuit parade in 2013.

In place of the swimsuit parade, YDS introduced an active wear round.

The contestants wore pink tracksuit tops with their names emblazoned on the back and blue shorts.

Presenting the show was Michelle Rugeroni who made Miss Gibraltar history as the first woman to present the show on her own.

The pageant also marked the first time in 18 years the show was produced by a woman.

YDS, singer Chloe Martinez, and DJ Cheryl Jefferies aka ‘Basscake’ provided the local entertainment for the pageant.

The dancers from YDS gave energetic performances alongside the vocal talents of Chloe Martinez.

Basscake kept the music pumping during the show and interval.

International acts included 2012 winner of The Voice Spain, Rafa Blas, who rocked the age singing ‘Highway to Hell’ by AC/DC.

The head-banging performance was toned down when the contestants returned to the stage for their evening wear routine.

The contestants Jyza Balban, Janelle Busto, Soraya Garcia, Victoria Sanguinetti, Celine Bolaños, Janice Sampere, Deanna Palmer, and Daniella Ambrose graced the stage in glittering gowns for the final time before the judges made their decision.

While the judges scores were tallied singer Soraya Arnelas gave a fun 80s performance.

Soraya is best known for participating in Operación Triunfo in 2005 and since then has consistently worked in music. She is currently recording her sixth album in Miami.

After the prize giving the show ended with the contestants congratulating each other on stage.

Pageant prizes included £2,000 cash and £3,500 clothing allowance for Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños, £1,000 cash and £500 clothing allowance for 1st Princess Janice Sampere, and £500 cash and £500 clothing allowance for 2nd Princess Jyza Balban.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

