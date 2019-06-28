Ministry of Equality launches Pride video

The Ministry of Equality has launched a promotional video to mark Pride month and raise awareness of LGBTQ matters locally.

The month of June is Pride month in honour of the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, considered one of the most important events leading to the gay liberation movement.

Today marks 50 years since the start of the Stonewall riots.

To commemorate this anniversary the Ministry of Equality has launched a promotional video, which includes the participation of local gay, lesbian and transgender Gibraltarians, who speak about what Pride month means to them and why it is important to take a positive stance against discrimination and violence towards the LGBTQ community.

The video aims to raise awareness of LGBTQ matters and to promote respect and inclusion for all members of the community regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The video can be found on the Government’s Facebook page, @gibraltargovernment, or accessed at: https://youtu.be/L7o_3wSg0ts.

In a statement the Gibraltar Government said it has in the last few years worked at delivering equality for the LGBTQ community.

The Civil Partnership Act in 2014 and consequently the Civil Marriage Amendment Act in 2016 not only recognised legal relationships for same sex couples, but also paved the way for adoption by same sex couples.

In addition, in 2013 legislation was enacted outlawing homophobic hate crime and speech and in 2015 this protection was extended for people who undergo gender reassignment.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am very proud to be Gibraltar’s first Minister for Equality and of the progress that we have made on LGBTQ matters.”

“This positive attitude shown by the LGBTQ community in Gibraltar and around the world is extremely important in raising awareness, encouraging debate and changing attitudes. It is quite right that we celebrate this occasion with a sense of pride as opposed to shame and social stigma.”

