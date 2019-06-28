Med Steps 5 Challenge raises over £24,000

The team behind the Med Steps 5 Challenge said this year’s event raised £24,156.40 for the Cancer Relief Centre, beating its previous record.

“Without the support of the community and our volunteers we wouldn’t have raised so much money,” the organiser’s said in a statement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our main Sponsors Argus and Image Graphics for being there for us and ensuring our event looks attractive and professional.”

“We would also like to thank all the companies and individuals for their kind donations and getting people together to take part in our event.”

Advertisement

“We would also like to thank all the volunteers helping out during the event. Too many to mention, you have all been brilliant.”

“Last but not least we would like to thank all the staff of the Cancer Relief Centre, without them all this would be useless.”

“Their work is much appreciated and the community are very proud of them.”

“Thank you for your work and always providing a smile and positivity during difficult times. You are the real heroes.”

Advertisement