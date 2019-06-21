Lunar Walk set for tonight

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar will be hosting the annual 5km Lunar Walk tonight.

Registration will be at Casemates as from 9pm and will be £5 for adults and free for children under 12.

The walk will take place at midnight setting off from Casemates Square, following the route around the airport runway and back to Casemates.

The pipers of the Sea Scout Band are expected open and then close the event.

Breast Cancer Gibraltar thanks the public for its continuous support and generosity.

“Our charity ensures that all the money raised through events or donations goes back into our community by supporting individuals and organisations including the GHA in purchasing equipment and training professionals,” said Chairperson Mercy Posso in a statement.

The statement added: “The 2019 Lunar Walk will be our 12th Lunar Walk, we hope this event will prove to be as successful as other years in raising awareness and funds for a worthy cause that touches our community in many ways.”

Over the past year the charity has donated funds to the Gibraltar Health Authority for medical equipment and clinics.

This year Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar has donated £120,090 for add-ons for the new mammography machine and £2,500 to set up a clinic for the Multidisciplinary Team to meet.

The charity has also made donations to a Lymphodema clinic.

BCSG donated £3,335 for a lymph scanner meter to identify the oedema and moisture on the affected lymph and £239 for a TV/Monitor so that the patients can watch whilst having treatment in the clinic, and documentaries on lymphedema, to help patients understand the role of the lymph glands and how they can help themselves.

The charity has also donated £24,412 for a Sentimag Probe. This equipment helps the Doctor to identify which lymph is infected. Sentinel Lymph Node Probe is used to detect which node the tracer has travelled first. If the first gland is negative for cancer then no further treatment is needed for Axilla

BCSG also funded a Radiographer from UK to come over to Gibraltar for a clinical update on radiography at a total cost of £1,191.50.

Annual Donation of £500.00 was made to Breast Cancer now.

Annual Donation of £1000.00 was made to Gibraltar community Association.

Donation of £500.00 was made to Cancer Relief Centre.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

