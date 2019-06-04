Luce Foundation residential week at El Puerto de Santa Maria

The Luce Foundation continues to support the Youth Service with funding for their annual residential project.

A group of 17 young people aged 12 and 13 years old took part in a residential week which took place on the outskirts of el Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz.

The group, accompanied by youth workers, teachers and a police officer stayed in log cabins at a Residential Centre.

“The week provided young people with a chance to try out new activities that many would either not have an opportunity to undertake in Gibraltar or would not be naturally inclined to try out,” said a statement from the Youth Service.

“Some of these were more challenging than others and they were encouraged to attempt all of them.”

“They all had a positive response and gave a good account of themselves. These activities included kayaking, mountain biking, rock climbing, archery, high ropes course, team building activities and a visit to a theme park,” the statement added.

It was not all activities and there was plenty of time to socialise and make new friends.

In addition, “the week provided them with a chance to spend some time away from their regular environment and to enjoy the area; free from urban surroundings and experience something totally different in the company of friends,” said the statement.

A celebratory dinner will be organised in the coming month and the group has been encouraged to attend the youth clubs so they can take advantage of the opportunities that the Youth Service offers.

The Youth Service thanked the Department of Education and the Royal Gibraltar Police, who for some years now have supported this work led by the Gibraltar Youth Service.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078637.

