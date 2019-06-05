Local choir raises funds for New York performance

Local small choral ensemble InCantus will perform at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity tonight in a bid to raise funds for a performance in New York next year.

The group were already putting together their show ‘For the beauty of the earth’ – music celebrating the natural world- when they received an email form Distinguished Concerts International New York.

“The concert is a combination of sacred and secular music but it all based around the theme of nature,” said soprano Samantha Bowling.

“We were already planning this concert when we got the email from Distinguished Concerts International New York who wanted us to sing in the Lincoln Center as part of a combined choir concert.”

Distinguished Concerts International came across a video on YouTube of InCantus singing a piece of music by composer Ola Gjeilo, who is a popular choral music composer.

“Based on this they invited us to perform in a concert which is all based on the music of Ola Gjeilo with Ola Gjeilio himself who will be accompanying the choir on the piano because he is a pianist,” said Ms Bowling.

She adds that the group are really excited about the concert, due to be held on March 16, next year.

The group did some research into Distinguished Concerts International and then arranged for them to call them and discussed details.

“It is a big financial commitment because we have to pay them,” Ms Bowling said.

“The performers are the underwriters of the concert, the money that we pay – which is $800 per person – is what pays for the hall, if there is an orchestra or technician, front of house, advertising all of that is funded by the performers.”

“It is not cheap but we thought the experience would be amazing and actually working with Ola Gjeilo and two well-known choral composers in New York is worth it.”

The ensemble has not been given the pieces they will perform in New York yet. This will be the first time the group are performing in the US. Some members have sung in the UK in the past.

“We don’t know exactly what we are performing so until they tell us we cannot start practicing,” said Ms Bowling.

“We are quiet desperate to find out what we are doing because obviously the more time we have got the better prepared we feel we can be.”

The group normally rehearse once or twice a week and usually in the Cathedral as the acoustics work.

Performing at the Cathedral where they rehearse means they have been able to organise where they will stand and how the vocals will sound in the space.

InCantus comprises of 12 singers, with sopranos Ms Bowling and Lucy Hart, altos Cindy Ellis and Anthony Roper, tenors Phillip Borge, John Albert Azzopardi and Rene Beguelin and basses Michael Clarence and Damien Moore, they are accompanied by pianist Liz Heath.

For tonight’s concert there will be 11 singers and Wayne Smith will accompany the ensemble on the piano. Some of the songs will be acapella.

The event will take place at the Cathedral of Holy Trinity tonight at 7.30pm.

For further information call 54518000.

