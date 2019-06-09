Lions Gibraltar Black won First women’s futsal league

Lions Gibraltar Black winners of Futsal women’s league after 3-1 win against Europa White. Goals from Kayleigh Ferro (2) and Reighann Olivero (1), to finish undefeated.

The completion of the league came as a surprise to some following women’s football after fixtures publicized by the Gibraltar FA online continued to indicate a further five matchdays were left to play.

Many of the players will now be able to continue uninterrupted with their senior national team training for the Inter Island tournament in Yns Mons this June. Concerns over the possibility of too long a season for the ladies have been expressed recently as coaches and officials highlighted that fatigue could creep in on players if League was prolonged as players have doubled up between the senior league, the introduction of national team training, youth selections, UEFA tournaments and the futsal league due to the small number of players available throughout the whole season.

