Lions Club donates £7,500

The International Lions Club of Gibraltar has donated £7,500 as part of its charitable work on the Rock.

The Club thanked the local community for their continued support, in raising awareness for funds for the Bone Cancer Research Fund based in the UK and further worldwide projects.

The international projects include collecting discarded and unwanted spectacles which are then distributed around the world to places where they are needed.

The Club encourage the community to send them used stamps which in turn are sent to the Bone Cancer Research Fund for fundraising purposes.

“We seek the cooperation of our fellow citizens in these projects,” said the Lions Club in a statement.

“So if you want to help us with these projects please do so by depositing your unwanted spectacles and used stamps in the booths we have installed outside our premises in Line Wall Road or you can post them to International Lions Club of Gibraltar, 50 Line Wall Road.”

