The lessons of referendums past

Three years on from the 2016 EU referendum, PhD student Tommy Norton looks back on the UK’s first referendum on Europe in 1975 and the lessons for today.

Reading Robert Saunders’ excellent account of the UK’s 1975 referendum on EEC membership – Yes to Europe! – is to enter a world at once familiar and yet utterly alien. In many ways, it provides a mirror-image of the 2016 referendum, with everything in reverse.

In 1975 it was a Labour Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, who was struggling to keep his divided party together on the issue of Europe.

Seeing no other way out, he promised to re-negotiate the ‘Tory terms’ of Britain’s membership and put the whole question to the people. It was a risky move in more ways than one.

Advertisement

Britain was experiencing something like a rolling economic crisis at the time, Labour’s parliamentary majority was razor thin, and opinion polls consistently showed the majority of British people were against EEC membership.

Up until that point, there had never been a UK-wide referendum and the most recent use of the device had been in Gibraltar in 1967 and Northern Ireland in 1973.

Wilson, who had been Prime Minister at the time of the referendum in Gibraltar, was at first resistant to the idea of holding one on the EEC.

When asked in a BBC interview on the eve of the 1970 general election why he supported the use of a referendum in one circumstance but not in the other, he replied that ‘it was necessary to take the referendum in Gibraltar…to prove to the world that all the Gibraltarians, bar about 40, wanted to remain with the British connection. As far as the Common Market is concerned, that’s a very different thing, we have a Parliament in the sense that Gibraltar hasn’t, we have M.P.s who are elected… and I think it is right that it is the Parliament which should take that decision.’

But others within his own party, like the Labour anti-Marketeer Douglas Jay (the term ‘Brexiteer’ had yet to be invented) argued that Britain’s decision to join the EEC was akin to an act of ‘self determination’, which was precisely why the people had to have their say, as they had in Gibraltar.

In the end Wilson was converted to the idea of a referendum as the only means of keeping his fractured party together. Again, stop me if this sounds familiar.

However whereas David Cameron’s ‘re-negotiation’ of Britain’s terms of membership fell flat, Wilson’s re-negotiation was presented as a triumph, and from the moment he returned from an EEC summit in Dublin in March 1975 with an agreement, the tide of public opinion swung in his favour.

He was also helped, unlike Cameron, by a largely supportive British press, including The Sun, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express, who all campaigned enthusiastically for ‘Yes’.

As for the count itself, the government wanted all the votes to be counted in London, to avoid the potential embarrassment of different nations within the UK voting in different ways – this was a real danger in 1975, as in 2016, but back then it was the Scottish and Welsh nationalists who opposed EEC membership.

This would have meant a five-day delay while all the ballot papers were driven down to the capital, with the added danger that some might ‘go missing’ on the way, and the idea was eventually abandoned in favour of county-based tallies.

But what about Gibraltar? Unlike in 2016, Gibraltarians were not permitted a vote in the 1975 referendum, even though they had joined the EEC with Britain two years previously.

Even more galling for local voters was the fact that five special polling stations were set up for British service personnel and their wives stationed on the Rock, some 2,800 in total, but not for Gibraltarians.

One correspondent to this newspaper wrote that being denied the franchise on an issue that affected Gibraltar as much as any part of the UK had left Gibraltarians feeling ‘like children wistfully peeking in at an adult party…watching our electoral elders and betters cast their vote’.

In an attempt to engender some sense of participation, the Gibraltar Chronicle decided to conduct its own, unofficial, readers’ poll and printed YES/NO ballot papers inviting people to answer the question should Britain ‘stay in Europe?’

The results of this ‘mini-ballot’ were revealed a couple of days later, with 89% of respondents voting ‘Yes’ to Europe and 11% ‘No’.

In the UK, despite last minute panics over the bad weather and Leeds Utd’s defeat in the European Cup final, the final offficial tally was 67% for ‘Yes’ and 33% for ‘No’.

The decisive nature of the vote led Harold Wilson to declare triumphantly that ‘fourteen years of national argument are over’.

Even The Sun was moved to declare that ‘we are all Europeans now’. Few could have guessed then how wrong they would be.

Despite getting the result he wanted, and papering over the cracks in the Labour Party for a bit longer, the party did split just six years later, when a group of Labour pro-Europeans left to form the Social Democratic Party following the takeover of the Labour Party leadership by anti-Marketeers and former ‘No’ campaigners Michael Foot and Tony Benn.

At the 1983 general election they promised to take Britain out of the EEC if they were elected, without the need for another referendum.

It would take a long time before Labour adopted a pro-European stance and an even longer time before they were returned to government.

As one American historian has put it, Wilson may have won the vote, but he ‘lost the struggle for the soul of the party’.

Whoever becomes the latest Conservative Party leader to face-up to the European question would do well to remember that.

Advertisement