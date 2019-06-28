Last day of school is the end of an era for Bayside and Westside

Yesterday marked the end of an era for Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools, with the school gates shut one last time before students and staff move to the new premises in Waterport Road.

The school buildings have seen generations of Gibraltarians walk the halls, with Bayside School first opening its doors in 1972 and Westside School 10 years later in 1982.

The move to new premises has been met with eager anticipation, but as always saying a final goodbye to the schools has been “bittersweet” for both students and staff.

Yesterday boxes lined the school corridors and in some rooms were piled high as staff prepared to move ahead to the new schools ahead of the new term in September.

The last day before the summer break is typically a quiet day, but this year marked a reflective time for students and teachers.

Sat in his office with boxes strewn across the room, Bayside Head Teacher Michael Tavares reminisced about past years at the school.

“I have spent quite a lot of my life in this building,” said Mr Tavares.

“To think come September I won’t be here anymore, but in a new school is exciting, but also brings a mixed feeling of nostalgia and sadness.”

Mr Tavares added that staff held a reunion to celebrate the “end of an era”.

On co-education, Mr Tavares said this was a move that should have happened “years ago”.

“We are very excited about the prospect of teaching girls and having a mixed environment,” Mr Tavares said.

“Co-education is long overdue in Gibraltar. We need to embrace this and move on.”

Westside School Head Teacher Michelle Barabich has focused on new beginnings and giving the students a smooth transition in a time of change.

“We are taken over by the anticipation of what there is to come and getting it right,” Mrs Barabich said.

Deputy Head, Belinda Bautista Smith, added that the top priority for teachers was to ensure there was no disruption to students in the months leading up to the move.

Mrs Barabich and Ms Bautista Smith have fond memories of Westside School.

Ms Bautista Smith began her career in Westside School in 1988.

“For me it is the journey, in this school I came in as a young teacher, became SENCO, then Years 8 and 9 coordinator, and Deputy Head organisation and pastoral,” Ms Bautista Smith said.

“This school has been my life. It has been a very, very big part of my life.”

She added: “I don’t feel sad. I feel grateful for the opportunity to have worked in a building like this one.”

Mrs Barabich has been at the helm of Westside School at Head Teacher for some 15 years, and in the years before taught at Bayside School.

“Coming from Bayside, a school which needed much more work, you feel privileged to be in a school like this one,” Mrs Barabich said.

Both agreed that Westside and Bayside School had exceeded their capacity, and new schools are needed.

Westside and Bayside School cater for around 1,100 students each. This is set to increase to 1,300 each in September with the introduction of Year 7 pupils in comprehensive schools.

The complement of teachers is around 90 per comprehensive school.

THE BUILDINGS

The old Westside School building will be demolished and on the plot a land a new affordable housing estate will be built.

St Martin’s School is currently being built at the playing fields at Westside School. The old Martin’s School site is set to become a park.

For the Bayside School building, the story continues… for now.

Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School and Governor’s Meadow First School will temporarily move into the St Anne’s and Bayside complex.

The plan is to build a new school for Bishop Fitzgerald and Governor’s Meadow on the current site, with pupils and staff moved temporarily to the old school sites.

THE STUDENTS

Bayside students Cahan MacMichael and Abraham Greenberg, both in Year 8, and Year 12 student Liam Martinez have a mixed reaction to the idea of moveing to the new school.

“I’m feeling exceptionally, awesomely good,” said Cahan.

Abraham added that it will be “interesting” to move to a new co-educational school.

“I have mixed emotions,” Liam said.

“Being a mixed school has positive and negative notes, now we will get to speak to girls easier and we’ll get to see them daily. The bad note is I believe that not much work will be done by the boys.”

Liam recognised that it would be a learning curve to adjust to a mixed environment.

“I would have to adapt to it slowly, but I’m sure it will be done with ease,” he said.

Liam added that he thinks the new school building looks “absolutely awesome”.

Westside students Alisha Brown, Lorena Vallejo, Ella Cruz (Year 9), and Year 10 student Amelia Skillicorn agreed the closure of the old school is a sad moment.

“It is quite emotional, we have a lot of memories even though it has just been two years,” said Lorena.

Alisha and Ella both said they were excited for the new schools, and sad at the thought of leaving behind the old building.

Amelia is looking forward to the new school, in particular the new home economics rooms.

THE TEACHERS

Long standing members of staff Alfred Gerada, Bayside science coordinator, and Tony Segovia, Westside Deputy Head Academic, both began working in their respective comprehensive schools in the late 1980s.

“I am really happy here, I have known generations of children, who are now grown men and their children are here,” Mr Gerada said.

“I know generations of teachers, some of whom have passed away. All that comes to mind when we have to move. We are leaving behind not just the building, but everything that comes with it.”

“For us it is quite nostalgic in many ways.”

Mr Segovia began his career in 1982, but began teaching at Westside in 1987. He is currently the longest serving teacher at Westside and is due to retire.

But before he retires, his final role in the job has been ensuring the move to the new school is smooth.

All of his time and effort has been focused on the move, meaning he hasn’t taught a class this year.

Mr Segovia will continue working through the summer until December, to guarantee that Westside moves comfortably into the new premises before he retires.

Over the past year, Mr Segovia has been looking at plans, holding meetings and organising the move.

“It has been a lot of work and organisation and a lot of work still needs to be done,” Mr Segovia said.

“It was been a totally new challenge and it has been a welcome challenge after so many years of teaching.”

Mr Segovia added that he felt sad and excited to leave the old school and move onto the new.

Over the years Mr Segovia has seen two school “revolutions” from the grammar to comprehensive schools and now co-education.

Newly Qualified Teachers Frank Warwick geography teacher at Bayside and Westside teachers Charlene Hammond and Rebecca Escoriza, teaching geography and IT respectively will be working their first years as permanent members of staff at the new schools.

Supply teacher Liam Mesilio has completed his first year at Bayside and is looking forward to the upcoming changes.

All the new teachers fondly remember attending Westside and Bayside School, and in just a few years they have transitioned from students to teachers.

“It is surreal that we are moving to a new building in September,” Mr Warwick said.

“There is a sense of community in Bayside and teachers are very attached to it.”

Mr Mesilio added: “It is a sad moment to leave it all behind. We have been here since we were young.”

He also said that it has been exciting to be part of a new chapter in education.

“In terms of facilities the new schools are absolutely amazing opportunity for the students,” Mr Mesilio said.

For Miss Escoriza and Miss Hammond, the move to a new school has been emotional.

“We have very good memories as students and as teachers,” Miss Escoriza said.

Miss Hammond added that the move will mark a “big change” on how the school works, but she is excited to work in this new environment.

Both agreed that there was a need to “move to with the times” and into co-education.

“I am looking forward to it, this is something done everywhere in the world, so it will definitely work here,” Miss Hammond said.

Photos by Stephen Ignacio and Eyleen Gomez

