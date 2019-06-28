‘Our Journey’ book raises awareness on mental health

Our Journey, one of Gibraltar’s Young Enterprise companies, is aiming to raise awareness about mental health via poetry following the launch of their book called ‘Through ink and paper’.

The team have collated poems from local writers that aim to inspire, comfort, heal and give hope to the reader when they are facing difficult times, said April Baldachino who also wrote a poem and designed the cover of the book.

“We are trying to raise awareness for mental health, so inside the book there is different chapters such as depression, anxiety, happiness, love, leadership, intelligence and self-esteem,” said Ms Baldachino.

“Our aim is to let people know they are not alone and there is other people out there feeling the same emotion that they have felt,” she added.

Our Journey, plan to publish another book and are encouraging people to donate their poems.

The books are available via their Facebook page and they will also be selling them at Ocean Village market this Sunday.

