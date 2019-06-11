Irish Town ‘Greatest Street Party’ tomorrow

A circus themed street party will be held tomorrow at Irish Town as part of this week’s BrightMed events.

The event themed on ‘Out of Chaos’ will see local and international performers such as Diwan Saz, Jamba Brass Band, Cia Volans, and local school choirs.

There will also be aerial rope performances, trapeze, fire tricks, and graffiti workshops.

The street party kicks off tomorrow at 7pm, and continues late into the evening until around 10pm.

Michele Miliacca from BrightMed told the Chronicle all about the events.

“There will be two workshops during the party, one starts slightly before the event and it’s a graffiti workshops, and the second is a sculpture workshop using recycled materials,” Mr Miliacca said.

“The environment is so important and finally the sensibilities over this topic are growing.”

The event will not be handing out small bottles of water and instead has sought a more environmentally friendly approach, and there will also be no balloons at the party.

“We wanted to show we can do an event with recycled materials,” he said.

“The environment was not put at the second level importance. We worked to find what was environmentally friendly.”

The street party will stretch the entirety of Irish Town, from John Mackintosh Square and passing Parliament Lane.

“We want the street to come alive,” Mr Miliacca said.

“Symbolically the circus has a chaos and that is why we chose it. It will be in the style of Cirque du Soleil.”

The circus performers based in Cordoba perform all over the world, and recently travelled to Japan.

The event aims to entertain children and adults alike.

“It will be for everyone or every age,” he said.

Circus acts such as contortionists and even fire jugglers – which has been approved by the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

“It will be a safe environment for everybody,” Mr Miliacca said.

“Along the programme we will be a lot of circus acts involved in the event.”

There will also be a face painters and street bands at the event.

In contrast to the serious tone is other BrightMed seminars and talks, the street part is all about having fun.

“This is perfect for the summer, you can’t have something very serious in a party,” Mr Milacca said.

“The topic ‘Out of Chaos’ is very serious, because we are talking about the various geo-political problems such as wars in Africa.”

“We have something for everyone.”

Organising the three hour event has been a tough challenge for Mr Miliacca.

He has spent months hunting down performers and ensuring the event complies with health and safety regulations.

“There is always something to do, and I’m sure I won’t be finished until the day.”

Photo of last year’s street party held in Castle Street. Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

