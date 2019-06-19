HMS Echo conducts survey in British Gibraltar territorial waters

The Royal Navy hydrographic vessel HMS Echo arrived in Gibraltar yesterday for a routine scheduled visit, after spending the weekend conducting surveys in British waters around the Rock.

During her visit to the Rock, HMS Echo will also participate in activities in support of Gibraltar Maritime Week, a two-day conference showcasing Gibraltar’s role as a key bunkering and services port in the western Mediterranean.

Her arrival in Gibraltar coincided with a routine visit by the Trafalgar-class nuclear powered submarine HMS Talent.

At the weekend, HMS Echo deployed an offshore tide gauge off the east side of the Rock and also conducted a sovereignty patrol in the Bay of Gibraltar.

The Plymouth-based vessel is the first of two multi-role hydrographic survey ships commissioned by the Royal Navy.

With her sister ship, HMS Enterprise, they form the Echo survey vessels.

She was built by Appledore Shipbuilders in Devon in 2002 and is designed to carry out a wide range of survey work, providing vital oceanographic, hydrographic and bathymetric data in support of submarine and amphibious operations.

Pics by David Sanchez and Royal Navy/HMS Echo

