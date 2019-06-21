HMS Echo to conduct further surveys in BGTW

A notice to Mariners was issued yesterday regarding HMS Echo conducting survey operations of Gibraltar’s inner harbour and British Gibraltar Territorial Waters from tomorrow until August 3.

As part of the survey, there is a requirement to deploy a submerged ‘Aquadrop’ devise to assess the tidal stream and drift in the vicinity of the southern entrance.

This devise will restrict the draught of vessels transiting the southern entrance to less than four meters during this time scale.

Masters of vessels with a draught greater than four metres are directed to contact Gibraltar VTS to use the northern entrance of the harbour throughout this period.

