GTB and Sunborn target event planners at London event

The Gibraltar Tourist Board and Sunborn Gibraltar have worked collaboratively this week in order to attract conference and event planners to Gibraltar.

Attending the Meetings Show in London, the UK’s premier exhibition for the meetings industry, the GTB held over 20 one-to-one appointments at the forum with prospective corporate entities and placement agencies considering Gibraltar as a possible destination for their event.

These included representatives from the BBC and Siemens.

The week’s activities also included a working dinner of executive corporate buyers.

The exhibition anticipated over 10,000 pre-scheduled meetings on the show floor across the week with over 4,599 meeting and event professionals ranging from agency buyers, in-house planners and associations planners.

The Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi, said: “This is a sector of growing importance for the Tourist Board.”

“We are constantly adapting and improving the Gibraltar product to meet the demands of a sophisticated clientele who select destination venues from a large and competitive global field.”

“The meetings Industry is a lucrative sector of travel with a higher spend per head than traditional tourist visitors and therefore makes an important contribution to the sector in general. On this occasion, we have been delighted to have been joined by Sunborn Gibraltar.”

