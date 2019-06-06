Grammarians win their first in Eurohockey Challenge II tournament

Grammarians opened up their EuroHockey Club Challenge II 2019 Men against Nacka this afternoon. the first quarter saw both teams go away with a scoreless draw by the end of the period. grammarians were to turn the match around as they saw Eric Casciaro and Gabriel Benatar score on the 26th and 30th minute of the match to go into the halftime break 2-0 ahead.

Grammarians held on to their lead winning their first match as they seek to better their past results in Eurohockey club competitions where they have come close to promotion several times.

