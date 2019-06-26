Govt says over 1,000 have used new pool

The Gibraltar Government said it will soon commence works to improve accessibility for people with disabilities at the Europa Pool complex, which has already been used by some 1,000 since it opened on Friday.

In a statement to the press yesterday, the Government said that the site was being held as a fall-back option for the Island Games, adding: “It was important to open the facility for community use before schools close for the summer break.”

“This led to a slight delay to the works to provide an accessible changing room, toilets and a mobile hoist for pool access,” the statement read.

“This was already planned and is in hand.”

“A kiosk or cafeteria will also open shortly following a tender process which was conducted by the organisers of the Island Games.”

Advertisement

“This was originally awarded for the period of the Games only but was extended to the whole summer season given that there would be no time for a different operator to come in.”

The Government spokesman said this will be open to Expressions of Interest for next year.

Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, said: “The response from the general public has confirmed that the investment made has been a sensible one.”

“Gibraltarians have now been provided with another leisure facility to add the long list of those built or refurbished over the last few years.”

“In addition, our Government is committed to people with disabilities and we have an unprecedented record of improving accessibility throughout Gibraltar – this pool will be no different.”

Advertisement