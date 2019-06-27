Govt launches drugs websites and household survey

The Gibraltar Government yesterday launched two drug websites as well as the first National Drug Household Survey, to coincide with World Drugs Day.

Both of the websites are designed to provide accurate information for adults and young persons.

The websites provide a wealth of information about the dangers of drug use, its effects, as well as treatment and support services that are presently available to the community.

It is hoped they will become a reference point for all official drug-related matters.

Advertisement

Access to the website via www.drugwise.gi (adult website) and www.drugz.gi (young people’s website).

The Government has urged the public to visit the homepage and make use of the information provided.

To further mark World Drugs Day, the Government also launched the first National Drug Household Survey.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health will provide up to date information on tobacco, alcohol and drug use as well as other health-related issues in Gibraltar.

“We encourage as many people as possible to take part in the survey as the information provided is valuable to the study in shaping the future National Drug Strategy and will be used to support prevention and treatment programmes, monitor substance use and trends and also estimate the need for treatment and inform public health policy whilst also taking into account public concerns,” the Government said in a statement.

The Household survey can be accessed via the official drug website or https://jvictormarketing.typeform.com/to/wpSYos

Advertisement