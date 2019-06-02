Govt files plans for 482 affordable homes

Plans for 482 new affordable homes in Bob Peliza Mews were yesterday filed with the Development and Planning Commission, the Gibraltar Government announced.

Prices for the properties and applications will be announced once the planning application is discussed at the next DPC meeting on July 8.

Bob Peliza Mews will be built on the North Mole on part of the site of the old electricity generating station.

This will be decommissioned and demolished by the end of this year and this, the Government said, will provide land for construction to begin in the first half of 2020.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and Housing Minister, Samantha Sacramento, live on the Government’s social media from No. 6 Convent Place.

Mr Picardo said: “Part of building a strong Gibraltar is ensuring that Gibraltarians have homes in which to grow Gibraltarian families.”

“Beach View Terraces and Mons Calpe Mews demonstrate how important it is for people to purchase their homes in Gibraltar.”

Mr Picardo said it is fitting that the announcement for these properties in Sir Robert Peliza’s name on the 50th anniversary since the Gibraltar Constitution was signed.

“This estate will be called Bob Peliza Mews honour of his contribution to Gibraltar, in particular to Gibraltar political life,” Mr Picardo said.

“He was a leading light in the Gibraltar Regiment, he became Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Leader of the Opposition and Speaker of the House.”

“He distinguished himself in each of them, not just for the preamble that we are celebrating half a century of today, but also for the work he did for the British Nationality Act and that Gibraltar was set apart for the purposes of British Nationality.”

This latest development will provide 482 homes in total, with a block of 83 flats for rental accommodation for the elderly.

This block will have its own entrance in Europort Avenue with parking facilities provided under the blocks.

There are 399 flats available for sale, with nine one-bedroom flats, 86 two-bedroom flats, 221 three-bedroom flats, 80 four-bedroom flats and three five-bedroom flats.

The estate will take some two to three years to build and the properties will be ready to move into under a phased handover process.

Ms Sacramento explained that prices for the properties will have the same costing formula as for Hassan Centenary Terraces, and will be offered for sale on a 100% basis or on a 50/0 basis.

She said: “Together with Hassan Centenary Terraces we will be providing 1,147 new homes.”

“Housing is a fundamental cornerstone, and the provision of housing is a priority for us.”

“We received an incredible amount of interest for the sales for Hassan Centenary Terraces, having received four times the number of applications than the number of properties available.”

The priority for the sales will be the same as the Hassan Centenary Terraces, with homes being made available to those currently renting homes from the Government to free up rental stock.

Eligibility criteria and priority of allocation remains as previously announced, the Government said.

In total, the Government said it has made 1,234 homes available to members of the public so far, including former MOD properties, Charles Bruzon House, Beach View Terraces and Mons Calpe Mews.

Mr Picardo said: “This is once again a magnificent project for Gibraltar.”

“This next phase in the affordable housing scheme will allow us to continue to provide homes in our community.”

““The Government continues to deliver on its manifesto commitment to provide homes for our people,” Dr Garcia added.

“It is very fitting that the new estate is called Bob Peliza Mews after Sir Robert Peliza who served as Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Speaker of the House.”

Advertisement