Governor presents the first ‘Queen’s Guide Award’ in 18 years on the Rock

Francesca Makey yesterday became the first Gibraltar Girlguider to have received The Queen’s Guide Award in 18 years– the highest achievement in Girlguiding.

The ceremony was held in the sun-filled gardens of The Convent in the early afternoon where she was presented with her award by the Governor Lt Gen Ed Davis. Present were the Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento, Mrs Justine Picardo, Rebecca Cook from Girlguiding UK and Branch Advisor, Girlguiding Commissioner Marie Boracisas, former Commissioners, family and Girlguiding friends.

Presenting the award recognising leadership, service and personal skills development, the Governor, told Franky this was a “phenomenal” achievement.

“Awards matter because it shows that Girlguiding as an organisation respects, appreciates and celebrates people who go above and beyond for the greater good. Achievement relies on example and Franky you have enabled a lot of people to see and to be,” he said.

Advertisement

The Governor commented Franky provided that beacon of example and inspiration to her fellow guides as well as future guides and the wider community.

“Your achievement is a statement of mind set, spirit and leadership, all of which you have in huge amounts,” he added.

Meanwhile Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Equality and a Girlguiding Gibraltar Ambassador, in congratulating Franky said the honour was not just for her but for Girlguiding locally and for Gibraltar as a whole as she was “so deserving of this award” and everyone should be proud of this. Ms Sacramento said she was certain Franky would excel in all she did in life just like she had in achieving this award.

Ms Makey started working on the award in June 2015 and completed it in June last year. The award needs to be completed within a three year period. She also holds the Chief Guide Award and a full Leadership Qualification.

She follows in the footsteps of her mother former Gildguiding Commissioner Valerie Makey, they are the only mother and daughter from Gibraltar to both have achieved the award.

Advertisement