Gold for Gibraltar Ju-Jitsu in the UK

The Gibraltar Ju-jitsu team has won 2 Gold Medals and 3 Silver Medals at Southend on Sea championships held this weekend.

Anger Dudley and Taylor Lopez won gold in the Pairs, 10 to 12 years category Pairs demonstrations.

Joseph Lee Fortuna And Illyan Wood won Silver Medals in Pairs 9 years and under.

Taylor Lopes winning another bronze medal at Random Attack.

Haylee Pincho 13 years of age girls continuous fighting missed bronze, finishing 4th out of 14 girls in this group.

This was Team Gibraltar Ju Jitsu Academy International’s first attendance at Southend on Sea International Championships, with just under 500 participants, boys, girls, men and women.

‘Very tough competitions with very highly experienced competitors overall total 5 medals.’

Team members Gibraltar proudly participated and overall, praised for their determination during a very long Saturday of Course & competitions,’ said Master Tony who was very proud of Team Gibraltar.

