Girlguiding’s ‘Rock Lodge’ facility re-opens after nearly 10 years

Rock Lodge, Girlguiding Gibraltar’s activity centre and camping site, on the Upper Rock has re-opened after nearly 10 years. The renovation works and new facilities have been in the making for a number of years and the area has not been used since 2011.

The redevelopment of the old ‘Brownie Hut’, as it was known previously, has undergone a complete refurbishment including a new roof and new facilities. The Gibraltar Government has supported the project since 2015 and provided the manpower for the works and additional financial assistance.

The site has been used by Girlguiding Gibraltar since the 1960s.

The project was initially started under former Girlguiding Commissioner Laty Edmonds, taken over by another former Commissioner Valerie Makey when she took up her post in 2011, and continued and completed under the present Commissioner Marie Bocarisa.

Mrs Makey who has seen the project through to completion having led the team at all stages of the renovation works said she was extremely pleased that after so many years the project had now reached completion.

“For many years the Brownie Hut had been used extensively and formed part of our programme of activities. It is great that Girlguiding Gibraltar will be able to make use of the facilities after such a long time,” she said.

“I am sure that it will be a facility that we can all be proud of and one which will offer so many opportunities for our members and others to experience Gibraltar and the Upper Rock,” she added.

Laty Edmonds said that when they “first started to get the ball rolling”, now nearly 10 years ago, “we knew we were in for a long journey but the wait has been worth it”.

The present Commissioner Marie Bocarisa emphasised how an overnight and adventure facility is an essential part of the Girlguiding experience.

“Adventure is a big part of our journey and this is why this facility is so important to us. Now that Rock Lodge is completed we once again have the potential of providing life experiences to the present and future generations of Girlguiding Gibraltar. It is great that this facility has been adapted so that it is accessible to everyone,” she said.

The works have been carried out by JBS.

The re-development includes new toilets and shower facilities with the long-standing drainage issues also addressed, a multipurpose activity area, kitchen, a dormitory which sleeps 24, a fully accessible wet room, separate leaders sleeping area and a lift for access to the upper floor.

The grounds have also been cleared with improved access all within the safe boundary of the site.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

