Gibtelecom unveils new app and web portal

Gibtelecom has today unveiled its new ‘MyGibtelecom’ mobile app and web portal that enables customers to track their account usage.

The portal and app give users the ability to view and pay bills, view historical payment information, check their mobile data consumption, SMS and call minutes usage, and top-up their Gibtelecom Reload prepaid service, as well as bundles and bolt-ons.

Customers will also be able to purchase new fixed line, internet and mobile products, change their active plans, and report service faults. Multiple users can also be added to their accounts.

MyGibtelecom is available on mobile app stores. To use the app customers must first access the portal at ‘my.gibtele.com’ and register by providing their account number and a recent bill number, both which are found on their Gibtelecom monthly invoice.

“We are continuously on the look out for ways in which to provide our customers with the tools with which to enrich their experience and to help them track and take control of their digital lives,” said Gibtelecom Head of Marketing Adrian Ochello.

“With this in mind, I am delighted to unveil the MyGibtelecom app and web portal, as these will allow our customers to do exactly that – helping them keep up to date with their Gibtelecom products and services in a user-friendly, convenient, and simple way.”

Reload users need to visit the Gibtelecom Customer Services Centre at 15/21 John Mackintosh Square or call 20052200 to set the service up. All customers must first complete this registration process before using the app.

