Gibraltar women unlucky not to take points in their first match

It’s was not to be the perfect start they had hoped for Gibraltar Women’s national squad as they concede a late goal against the Isle of Man to go away with just a 2-1 defeat in their first match in YnYs Mons.

Gibraltar Women played their first match this evening in YnYs Mons Inter Island Tournament against the Isle of Man. The latter had started their campaign yesterday with a narrow win by 3-2 against the other group opponents Jersey.

Gibraltar was to start positively with a very early goal from young Shania Robba. However, the Isle of Man bounced back to level the score before half time. A late goal from Sarah Wignall secured the three points for the Isle of Man who go into the next round as the group winners.

Gibraltar will now have to secure the points against Jersey with both having lost against the IOM by the narrowest off margins.

