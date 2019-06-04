Advertisement

Gibraltar Tourist Board Shortlisted for Tourism Award

Gibraltar Tourist Board Shortlisted for Tourism Award

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has been shortlisted in the Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2019.

Travel Bulletin is a leading industry title aimed at travel agents, homeworkers and industry professionals.

Nominated in the category ‘Star Cultural & Heritage Destination’, voting amongst UK travel agents will take place over the next three weeks with winners announced on September 9 this year.

Gibraltar will compete for the award against India, Israel, Italy, Jordan, South Africa and Thailand.

Advertisement

Minister for Tourism Gilbert Licudi said: “We are very pleased to be included among this impressive list of culturally rich destinations. This nomination is the culmination of the Tourist Board’s ‘Gibraltar – A Year of Culture’ campaign which launched 18 months ago and aims to promote various elements of Gibraltar’s diverse heritage and culture.”

“The branding has helped broaden Gibraltar’s appeal to a wider audience interested in cultural heritage themes such as art, music and history in addition to the destination’s more traditional selling points. The ‘Gibraltar – A Year of Culture’ campaign was designed to be an evolving theme. The current branding will be further enhanced and unveiled at the World Travel Market later this year.”

Advertisement
mm
Chronicle Staff
CONTRIBUTOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

Today's e-edition
Advertisement
© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle