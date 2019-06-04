Gibraltar Tourist Board Shortlisted for Tourism Award

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has been shortlisted in the Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2019.

Travel Bulletin is a leading industry title aimed at travel agents, homeworkers and industry professionals.

Nominated in the category ‘Star Cultural & Heritage Destination’, voting amongst UK travel agents will take place over the next three weeks with winners announced on September 9 this year.

Gibraltar will compete for the award against India, Israel, Italy, Jordan, South Africa and Thailand.

Minister for Tourism Gilbert Licudi said: “We are very pleased to be included among this impressive list of culturally rich destinations. This nomination is the culmination of the Tourist Board’s ‘Gibraltar – A Year of Culture’ campaign which launched 18 months ago and aims to promote various elements of Gibraltar’s diverse heritage and culture.”

“The branding has helped broaden Gibraltar’s appeal to a wider audience interested in cultural heritage themes such as art, music and history in addition to the destination’s more traditional selling points. The ‘Gibraltar – A Year of Culture’ campaign was designed to be an evolving theme. The current branding will be further enhanced and unveiled at the World Travel Market later this year.”

