The Gibraltar Group of Professional Engineers visit Port offices

The Gibraltar Group of Professional Engineers were recently invited by the Captain of the Port and CEO Manuel Tirado to view their new offices at 12 Windmill Hill Road.

The group listened to a presentation by Mr Tirado on the ports’ management functions, facilities and operational services.

It also had the opportunity to be shown around its newly inaugurated facilities and to view the building’s high-tech Vessel Traffic Services system.

In a statement to the Chronicle, the GGPE committee said that it was extremely impressed by the services and resources afforded by the Gibraltar Port in its new facilities, adding that the investment in the latest technology systems is clearly of highest possible standards.

The GGPE congratulated the Captain of the Port and his team on this accomplishment.

