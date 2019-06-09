Gibraltar fully fit for Ireland match

Looking ahead to tomorrows Qualifier against the Republic of Ireland Gibraltar Head Coach Julio Ribas, speaking to the media at the Aviva Stadium this morning, was under no illusions about the task faced by his Gibraltar warriors (as he affectionately refers to his players) :
“I saw Ireland’s game against Denmark, (in the modern game we all have the technology available to see each of our opponents), and it was a great result for them. Two top teams playing in a hard fought game. We are very aware of Ireland’s threats at set pieces but they have many other strengths too. They are a top side as their status in the FIFA World Rankings proves.”
‘For us it’s all about continuing our development and growth as a team. We have a very young squad, with an average age of about 23.5. If we can do this, stick to our game plan and then take the our opportunities to express ourselves when we can then anything is possible”
Gibraltar last stepped out at the Aviva Stadium in the autumn of 2014, in what was the National Teams first ever competitive fixture away from home. Among the players expected to feature in tomorrow’s match will be Kyle Goldwin, Gibraltar’s goalkeeper who on that occasion travelled as a Gibraltar supporter to watch the game. Since then Gibraltar’s fortunes, as well as the Gibraltar United goalkeeper’s have taken a new route with Gibraltar only narrowly defeated by the Republic of Ireland at the Victoria Stadium by 1-0. Gibraltar has also recorded their first official competitive home and away wins with Ribas as head coach for both. Goldwin having become a household name following his heroics under the posts for Gibraltar.
Last Friday’s results against Georgia, in which they lost 3-0, will now be put behind as Gibraltar take on the Republic of Ireland in a match in which the Irish FA have already been met with some criticisms following a posting on social media in which they omitted to name Gibraltar as part of their group opponents. Something which has seen both GFA officials and local coaches and players openly expressing their criticism at at the Irish FA.
Gibraltar today trained at the Aviva Stadium where they will play tomorrow. Gibraltar’s squad, who have had to travel from Georgia for this latest match is described as being fully fit for the occasion. Concerns over a later injury to young defender Louie Annesley put to one side as Gibraltar prepare to come away from Ireland with a positive result.
