Gibraltar enters final phase in Commonwealth Youth Games bid

A Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association delegation will be making its final presentation to the Commonwealth Youth Games Executive Board later this week as Gibraltar bids for 2021 Youth Games.

The presentation is the final phase of the bidding process as the Commonwealth Youth Games Executive Board head towards making a final decision on the host of the Commonwealth Youth Games at their Executive Board meeting on 20-21 June in Birmingham. Both Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago will be making their presentations.

The Gibraltar delegation has received the full support from the Gibraltar Government who are this week understood to have met with delegates prior to their departure. A decision by the executive board is expected to be made this weekend with both bidders expected to be informed on Saturday.

As Gibraltar approaches the start of the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games this Coming July, it also quietly confidently awaits this weekend’s final decision.

Both Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago were earlier this month praised for their strong bids for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games.

After re-opening the Bid Process in July 2018, the Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) submitted bids to the CGF ahead of the deadline of October 2018. The CGF Evaluation Commission attended site visits to both countries in January and February to assess both bids for the multi-sport competition.

The Evaluation Commission was Chaired by CGF Head of Commonwealth Youth Games Rachel Simon and included CGF Chief Operating Officer Darren Hall, Commonwealth Games England Sport Director Don Parker and St Vincent and the Grenadines CGA Secretary General Keith Joseph.

Following the visits and a detailed review of the two bids, evaluation reports were produced for the CGF Executive Board on both CGAs.

Gibraltar’s new sports facilities, part of which will be ready for use for this summer’s Island Games were among the key points understood to have been highlighted, with Gibraltar’s hosting of this summer’s Games considered also as a key point in emphasizing Gibraltar’s capacity to host large international events.

Earlier this month CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE praising both bids stated, “We are delighted to have two excellent bids from Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago. The evaluation reports make clear that both bids, in their own distinct ways, would make great future Commonwealth Youth Games hosts. We look forward to both CGAs presenting to our Executive Board in Birmingham.

“Finally, I would like to thank the respective Commonwealth Games Associations, Governments, partners and stakeholders for their work conducted to date and for supporting the Commonwealth Sports Movement.”

