Gibraltar darts team take Japan to very finish

Gibraltar took Japan to the very end in the BetVictor World Cup of Darts being played in Hamburg.

Gibraltar duo of Dyson Parody and Anthony Lopez were unfortunate to fall in the final darts against a Japanese team that showed a nerveless character in the end.

Leading at the first set in the World Cup of Darts Gibraltar saw Japan come back twice to equalise first at 1-1 then at 2-2.

Japan went on to win their next two to make it 2-4. Gibraltar’s duo were not beaten yet as they pulled it back. Lopez sinking tops at first attempt to make it 3-4. After Muramatsu missed two match darts Lopez took out 41 in two darts to force a decider.

Parody produced a 140 and 137 leaving Gibraltar with a 42.

Japan’s Asada was to produce a nerveless 104 which clinched Japan victory and leaving the Gibraltar team looking back at how close they had come.

