GADS to host CupCake Day tomorrow

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society are all set to host CupCake Day tomorrow.

Each year Alzheimer’s Society UK holds a CupCake Day in June, an event to raise funds and help the fight against dementia.

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society will be joining the effort and the first CupCake Gibraltar Day has been organised by Sarah Jane (Sweet as you Like).

The event will be held on June 13 and Boyd’s from 9am to 2pm to help raise funds and greater awareness and understanding of dementia to challenge the myths and misconceptions that surrounds the condition.

Entrance fee is £4 and includes tea/coffee, sandwich/cupcake and there will also a cake sale, cupcakes to takeaway and a bouncy castle.

Every three seconds someone in the world develops dementia and the 50 million people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050.

Dementia is the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly, although dementia can also affect individuals under the age of 65 years (young onset dementia).

Although each person will experience dementia in their own way and eventually those affected are unable to care for themselves and need help with all aspects of daily life.

