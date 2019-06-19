GABBA President appointed Vice President of FIBA Europe

GABBA President and Mayor of Gibraltar, John Gonçalves, was this week appointed as one of three Vice Presidents of FIBA Europe.

The announcement, made on Monday by FIBA Europe President Turgay Demirel, from Turkey, was among the appointments for the 2019-2023 term at a Board Meeting held in Munich.

Mr Gonçalves has been nominated together with Jean-Pierre Siutat, President of the French Federation, and Carmen Tocala, President of the Romanian Federation.

The President of FIBA Europe, the Vice-Presidents, Secretary General Kamil Novak (Czech Republic), Treasurer Karl Thaller (Austria) and 4 members of the Board: Jorge Garbajosa (President of the Spanish Federation), Natalia Galkina (Secretary General and CEO of the Russian Federation), Ivan Bodrogvary (Hungary) and Aris Zois (Greece) will form the Executive Committee of FIBA Europe for the next four years.

Advertisement

Gibraltar has also been given representation in two of the seven Permanent Commissions, with GABBA Vice President Ian Felice nominated to the Legal Commission, and GABBA Secretary General Antoinette Sanderson to the Small Countries Commission adding to Gibraltar Basketball’s continued presence with the basketball international stage.

Advertisement