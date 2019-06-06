Fully fit team for tomorrow’s match against Georgia says Ribas

Gibraltar return to the international stage playing against Georgia tomorrow.
Following their 1-0 defeat against the republic of Ireland Gibraltar will be looking at trying to repeat their success in the Nations League. Their win against Armenia highlighting that they far from the previous side that conceded heavily. Instead, the influence of head coach Julio Ribas has added a bite to the national side which has proven successful in during his first year at the helm.
Ahead of the game Julio Ribas and Tjay De Barr spoke to the assembled media in the Boris Paichadze National Stadium today.
Ribas when asked on the his objectives for tomorrow, Georgian National team and our European Qualifying Group as a whole stated:
“It’s a pleasure to be in Georgia. Our primary objective is to ensure that the team performs and functions well tomorrow. If this happens then and only then can we even start to think about a result.
We have the same information on the Georgia team is the same as they have on us. With today’s advanced technology we have all the info we need. I have watched a lot of Georgia’s previous games so we know all about them that we need to. Georgia have a strong hard team, with lots of players playing abroad. They play very well, especially their recent 1sthalf against Switzerland and the squad has very good players in all areas – defence, midfield and in attack. They also have an excellent coaching staff.
Our group is a tough one, I don’t like to talk about favourites and in this group Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark and Georgia all have very strong teams. And we ourselves are continuously growing as a team humbly, but with an intense desire to be competitive and to be able to express ourselves.
We have a fully fit team for tomorrow.”
Tjay DeBarr was asked about how he has been preparing to face Georgia, The young forward commented:
“Personally to be honest I don’t look at the individual players from the opposition team. I concentrate on the analysis the coaching staff have prepared for us about Georgia. We know that for us to get the job done tomorrow we have to do exactly what we have been preparing for all week.”
Gibraltar has been training in Georgia this past days with players such as Lee Casciaro, Roy Chipolina and Joseph Chipolina back in action after injury concerns. A positive result could see Gibraltar remain above Georgia who presently are at the foot of the table.
In the meantime the Victoria Stadium has seen progress in the resurfacing programme with the pitch now laid out ready for the final phase.
