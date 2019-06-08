Four honours for Gibraltar in Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2019

A retired senior civil servant and a veteran doctor topped the Gibraltar list for this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Frank Carreras, a former Commissioner of Income Tax who has also played a prominent role over many years in the athletics community, was appointed to be an Officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to Gibraltar.

Dr Rene Arthur Beguelin, a general practitioner who has worked as a doctor in the public and private sectors in Gibraltar for nearly four decades, was also appointed to be an Officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to health in Gibraltar.

The Queen also granted a National Honour to The Gibraltar Chronicle’s former Deputy Editor Alice Mascarenhas, who was appointed to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to media, culture and the arts in Gibraltar.

In a final Gibraltar honour on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for 2019, Horace Gafan was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the ship repair industry in Gibraltar.

Additionally yesterday, the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, granted the Gibraltar Award to Barry Hope, for services to the Office of the Governor, and to Pilar Rodriguez, for service to the community in Gibraltar.

